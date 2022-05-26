Gyanvapi Row: Hindu Side Seeks Removal Of Madan Mohan As Advocate; 'suspicious Activities'

In another major update in the Gyanvapi case, the Hindu side petitioner has sought the removal of advocate Madan Mohan, stating that they're dissatisfied with his arguments and that he is engaged in suspicious activities. The petitioner further said that she is withdrawing the Vakalatnama she had filed for appointing him as her lawyer. This comes on a day when the Varanasi district court will resume hearing in the Gyanvapi row over the maintainability of the complex.

The civil judge on Tuesday had listed the hearing for May 26. Meanwhile, the court had noted that it will first hear the Order 7/Rule 11 petition filed by the Muslim side, to decide if the civil suit by Hindus seeking worship rights inside Gyanvapi Mosque is maintainable or not.

On May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque case from the trial court of Varanasi to the district court, stating that the complexities and sensitivity of the issue should be heard by a “senior and experienced judicial officer”. Following this, District government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh confirmed that district court Judge Ajay Kumar Vishwesha will hear the matter on Thursday as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Varanasi Court to hear maintainability of plea on May 26

The Varanasi District court on Tuesday had announced that it will start hearing the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, May 26. The court decided to hear the Muslim side's plea under Order 7 /11 CPC first and sought objections to the survey report from both sides within the next 5-7 days. As of now, the biggest disclosure in the case has been the alleged discovery of a Shivling inside the Wuzu Khana of the Mosque, following which the Supreme Court ordered the area to be sealed and protected, and alternate arrangements to be made for Wuzu.

Republic TV had also accessed exclusive images from the three-day survey of the Mosque premises, where a Shivling and a lotus engraving were spotted on one of the pillars inside the Mosque complex. According to the excerpts of the report, many signs pertaining to the Sanatan culture were found inside the building including motifs of Lotus, Swastik, Damru, and Trishul.