Gyanvapi Row: Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Study Nature Of Structure Found In Mosque

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the formation of a committee to ascertain whether the structure found in the Mosque is a Shiva Linga as claimed by Hindus or a fountain as per Muslims. The Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed the PIL seeking the appointment of a commission headed by a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Plea in the Supreme Court and the PIL filed in the Allahabad HC were filed by a group of seven devotees.

The plea has sought the direction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

Allahabad HC dismissed the PIL to study the nature of the structure

On July 19, the Allahabad HC quashed the PIL filed by the devotees to constitute a commission under a High Court or Supreme Court judge (Sitting or retired) to study the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The PIL moved before the HC was for the committee to ascertain whether the structure is a Shiva Linga as claimed by the Hindus or as the Muslims have declared it to be a fountain. The appeal in the SC states that Allahabad HC had committed a mistake in dismissing the plea.

Appeal: ASI should have ascertained the nature of the structure

Post the emergence of the structure in the court-ordered survey, the ASI should have visited the spot to study the nature of the cylindrical hard structure, however, the plea stated that as the same was not done, the petitioners have knocked on the doors of the HC. The plea also added the petition was dismissed on merits, without seeking a response from the respondents and on the basis of some loose documents produced by the state government.

It’s pertinent to mention that a plea has already been filed in the SC by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi that runs the Gyanvapi mosque challenging the Allahabad HC order to conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque under the supervision of the court-appointed commissioner. Both Hindus and Muslims have laid claim to worship at the Gyanvapi Mosque.

On May 20, the court transferred the case proceedings from the Civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi. It was also ordered in an interim order on May 17 to protect the area where the Shivling was found and in parallel also allow the Muslims to offer namaz until the maintainability of the case is decided.

