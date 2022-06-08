Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Police Boost Security Cover After Judge Receives Threat Letter

After the Civil Judge of Varanasi district court, Ravi Diwakar who ordered the survey on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex received a threat letter on Tuesday, the Varanasi police have beefed up his security. Accordingly, a total of 10 police personnel have been deployed for the security of the district judge.

The Varanasi Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh on Tuesday reported that 10 police personnel have been deployed in the security of the Civil Judge Ravi Diwakar after a threat letter was received by the judge. Accordingly, the additional security given to the judge has been deployed to his residences in Lucknow and n Varanasi, CP Ganesh said, adding further that the deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone has been assigned to probe the matter. Notably, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Diwakar soon after receiving the threat letter informed the Principal Home Secretary about it, which was allegedly written to him by Kashif Ahamed Siddiqui of the Islamic Aghaz Movement (IAM) over the Gyanvapi survey row.

'You are a Hindu Kafir Judge'

Justice Diwakar informed, "In the letter, it has primarily been pointed out that in the hatred-filled political, social, cultural atmosphere of present divided India, even the judiciary is engulfed in the saffron hue. Orders are passed to impress the extremist Hindus and their organizations in India. And make the Muslims of the country pay."

"When you appointed the Advocate Commissioner, the women on the side of the plaintiff shouted in front of the media 'We are Hindus, we are Hindus' while feeding each other sweets. They were taunting, mocking the Muslims...They were giving provocative speeches but you stood there like a silent spectator because you are also a Kafir Hindu judge. These days the undergarments of the Kafir Hindu judges have turned saffron. No Muslim can expect justice from a Kafir, idol-worshipping Hindu Judge."

'Now Mosque will be declared a temple'

"The Muslims of divided India very well know that under the pressure of the extremist Prime Minister, you will declare the mosque a temple, and the Mughals robbers," Justice Diwakar said quoting the threat letter. The Civil Judge (senior division) further said, "You have the support of 80 per cent of Hindus, why are you scared of the Muslims that comprise just 20 per cent? You be brave and pronounce the verdict, and just like Justice Rajan Gogoi become the king of judges who rule the hearts of the Hindus, and subsequently, a Justice in the Supreme Court or a member of the Rajya Sabha."

Meanwhile, in the last hearing in the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case in the District Court, arguments took place on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side. Post the arguments, Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha directed the release of videography & photography of the site of contention and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 4.