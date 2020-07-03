Kamal Haasan's MNM To Fight For Police Reforms; Demands Separate Commission In Such Cases

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said his party will fight for systematic reforms in the police department. He raised serious questions regarding investigating the false cases and charges levelled by the police against the common man. Haasan informed that his party will legally approach the court seeking implementation of SC directions regarding police reforms in letter and spirit. He further requested the state government for a separate commission to be inducted to inquire about such cases.

Haasan further slammed DMK and AIADMK for being callous and indifferent to critical issues such as police reforms. He alleged the Police Complaints Authority constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, it is not functioning effectively in the state due to the manner in which was hastily formed.

The MNM chief further lashed out at the state political parties for using heinous incidents to score political brownie points without having genuine concerns for the victims. He went on to that "it is the time for people to remove those leaders in power who haven't done this despite being in power for decades".

Haasan's statement comes at the time when he had raised concerns over the death of father and son duo in police custody. He had shared his suspicions that the local judiciary, doctors, and jail authorities could be involved in the Tuticorin custodial deaths and urged that they should be questioned and that the matter should not go unresolved.

"Who will investigate the false cases and charges levelled by the police against the common man? They have been abusive, they have attacked people and filed false cases MNM will legally approach this issue and will file a petition in court regarding this. We will request a separate commission to be inducted to inquire about such cases", MNM chief said in his tweet.

சாமானியனை மரியாதையின்றி பேசுவது, தாக்குவது, பொய்வழக்கு போடுவது என காவல்துறையின் மீதான மக்களின் புகார்களை யார் விசாரிப்பது?

சட்டரீதியாக இந்தப் போரை மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் இன்று நீதி மன்றத்தில் தொடங்குகிறது. இத்தனை காலம் இதைச் செய்யாத ஆண்ட, ஆளும் கட்சிகளை மக்கள் அகற்றும் நேரம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 3, 2020

Arrest in Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

Four police officials have been arrested and charged for the murder of the father and son Jeyaraj and Bennicks. Inspector of Sathankulam police station Sridhar has also been arrested by CB-CID police, he is been booked under charges of murder and tampering the evidence in the case. The latter and fourth police official's name was not added in the FIR initially but was added later after an hour of interrogation. Eye-witnesses have claimed that Sridhar was also seen beating both father and son.

The number of arrested were 5, but one of the arrested constables - Muthuraj - has turned witness, and hence will not be remanded. Special Sub-inspector Paulraj (not included in the FIR) has turned approver and is ready to give statements against the other cops.

Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules on June 23. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police and as per some reports, were also sexually assaulted in police custody.

This incident led to the state-wide uproar with more than a thousand people protesting in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district. The furore even spread to social media with #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix becoming a top trend on Twitter

