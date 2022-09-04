Half A Dozen Criminals Rob Jewellery Store In Dhanbad At Gunpoint; Incident Caught On CCTV

A shocking incident of failed law and order came to light in Jharkhand's Dhanbad where half a dozen criminals stormed into a jewellery shop with guns, looted the shop and beat up the shop owner's son and security guard. The incident, which has been caught on CCTV footage, took place on Saturday at around 6-7 PM when half a dozen people forcibly entered Raghubir Agarwal's jewellery showroom-- Gunjan Jewellers near Anugrah Narayan Chowk of the Dhansar police station area.

According to the preliminary information, the security guard posted at the showroom gate was badly beaten up by the criminals. While entering the showroom, the criminals entered with a gun to the security guard's head. The criminals then also thrashed the son of Raghubir Agarwal, injuring him severely. Along with this, to carry out the robbery, the criminals also fired the gun and then looted the shop.

Capturing the entire incident, the CCTV clearly shows the criminals carrying out the robbery in the jewellery store at gunpoint and a fierce fight broke out between the robbers and shopkeeper. After the robbery, all the accused managed to escape the site.

Criminals rob jewellery shop in Dhanbad, police launches probe

After receiving information about the robbery, many senior police officers reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. Notably, surrounding CCTVs are also being scanned. It is significant to mention that the police are trying to identify the culprits so that they can be arrested.