Handling Crimes Against Women The Primary Responsibility: MoS Home To New IPS Probationers

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai briefed 144 new Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Friday to prioritize the cases which are involving crime against women. He urged to make those cases their "prime responsibility."

During the passing out parade of probationers of the IPS of the 72nd Batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, the Minister further emphasized the importance of active effort towards community policing programs for improved interaction with the public. On the occasion, a total of 144 young IPS probationers took part in the march, including 33 female officers.

"It should be your prime responsibility to deal with them," ANI reported as the Minister stated, stressing that crime against women and children remained an issue in our society.

Nityanand Rai's advice to the new IPS probationers

The minister even suggested the officers to coach the men and women who are their subordinates with the latest technology, per year for a minimum of one hundred hours. Otherwise, they would not be able to achieve remarkable outcomes unless they invest in the development of police officers under their command.

The Minister further stated that the country is still beset by serious issues such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism, Left Wing Extremism, and cybercrime, but that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the citizens have faith in the young officers of the Indian Police Service to save the country and its people.

Rai inspired them by saying that the citizens wanted the young officers to be the custodian of the law according to the principles contained in the Indian Constitution such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He enlightened the officers by saying that this is achievable only by having fairness, honesty, humility, courage, dedication, collaboration, and the capacity to speak up for truth.

According to the Minister, the Genuineness of a police commander comes with ideal values, attitude, personality, and behaviour. As a result of the Academy's professional abilities, policing should bring transformative leadership, he added.

During the ceremony, the Minister paid tribute to the almost 2,000 police officers who died due to COVID-19 pandemic, expressing his admiration for their devotion and dedication to duty.

At least 34 international probationers took part in the parade, including 10 from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan Police, seven from the Maldives Police Service, and five from the Mauritius Police Force.

