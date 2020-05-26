WATCH: Haryana BJP MLA Violates Lockdown Norms By Entering Containment Zone; Justifies Act

A BJP MLA from Haryana's Hansi flouted lockdown norms when he entered a containment zone on Monday due to which a huge crowd gathered in the area. According to sources, this is the third time Vinod Bhayana has violated the rules. In the visuals, it can be seen that people came out of their houses and started talking about their problems with the MLA.

BJP MLA enters a containment zone

Sources added that the localities want the containment zone to be 'reduced'. The MLA said that he is looking into the problem of the people and is in contact with the concerned authorities. However, the lawmaker ignored that the containment zone is a very sensitive area and without PPE, it is not recommended for people to enter in the area. He also drove his vehicle inside the zone accompanied by his followers. Also, the police officers posted at the checkpoint opened the barricades and thereby allowing the MLA to enter the area.

