Hanskhali Rape Case: BJP Nominates 5-member Fact Finding Committee To Probe Incident

With regards to the ongoing investigations into the rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Nadia district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has nominated a five-member fact finding committee to visit the place of the incident and further probe what happened. He has also asked the committee to submit its report after the visit at the earliest.

In a notice issued by BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh, the five members of the committee will include Uttar Pradesh BJP national vice president and Lok Sabha MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, Maharashtra NEC special invitee Khushbu Sunder, and West Bengal MLA Rupmitra Chaudhary.

While the dates of the BJP delegation's visit to the village are not revealed, the purpose of their visit seems to be a transparent probe into concerns about the Hanskhali rape case.

Notably, the opposition BJP has been demanding justice in the Hanskhali rape case for the minor girl further attacking the West Bengal government for protecting the criminals in the state and failing to bring justice to the family of the deceased girl. BJP has also taken to the street protesting against the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal reprimanding them for failing in punishing the accused as he is a TMC leader's son.

On the other hand, while the statements of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have irked the opposition, it has also been condemned by National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma. Speaking to ANI, the NCW chief said, "Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong."

What happened in Hanskhali?

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia. As informed by the victim's family, she came back home in a distressed state and was badly bleeding. They have also alleged that their daughter was gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends. The girl was rushed to hospital, however, she died due to injuries.

Four days after this, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint against the accused at the Hanskhali police station and also alleged that the body of the girl was cremated forcefully that too without issuing her death certificate. The accused was also arrested and booked under various IPC sections including the POCSO act.

The Calcutta High Court also took cognizance of the matter and has ordered a CBI probe in the case.

