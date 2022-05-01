Hanskhali Rape Case: CBI Arrests TMC Panchayat Leader For Tampering With Evidence

In the latest development in the Hanskhali rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and father of the main accused in the alleged gangrape and subsequent death of a girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali area, as he played an "active role" in tampering with evidence and intimidating her family members.

Speaking about the development on Saturday, a senior official of the agency described TMC leader Samarendra Gayali as an "influential person who knew about his son's wrongdoings", according to PTI. The official further added that the TMC member was picked on Friday along with one of his friends, who assisted him.

"The TMC leader had threatened and intimidated the family members of the victim by sending his men to their home in Hanskhali (part of Nadia district). Our investigation found that he tried using his political contacts to ensure that the girl did not receive proper treatment when taken to hospital," the CBI official said, according to PTI.

The official further said that the TMC leader eradicated evidence connected to the crime. "The accused also threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they approached the police. He forced them to cremate the girl hastily," the agency official added. It is pertinent to mention that at least six persons, including the far-son duo, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mamata Banerjee pulls up Bengal police over Hanskhali rape case

Facing criticism over the Hanskhali rape case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up senior police officers saying that their sources have failed in providing them with inputs leading to such incidents at Bogtui in Birbhum district and Hanskhali in Nadia district.

"Why did the Hashkhali incident take place in the first place? You (police) have no source. Why should the government have a loss of face because of your negligence? The government wants to take action against the culprits without seeing their political colour, she said while speaking to the police officers of Nadia district and Krishnanagar and Ranaghat police districts," CM Banerjee said.

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim was allegedly gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends.