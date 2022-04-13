As the outrage in West Bengal continues over the Hanskhali rape case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma slammed the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks on the rape case. Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the Hanskhali rape case were very unfortunate.

While speaking to ANI about the statement made by CM Mamata Banerjee in the Hankhali rape case, the NCW chief said that the CM, being a woman, should understand the pain of another woman. She further added that it was wrong of CM Mamata Banerjee to point fingers at the victim.

"Her (CM Mamata Banerjee's) statement over the incident is very unfortunate. Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

Calcutta HC give nods to CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

"In the circumstances of the case and after considering the above legal position, we are of the opinion that in order to have a fair investigation in the matter and to instil confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the State, the investigation should be carried out by the CBI instead of the local police," the HC said in its detailed order.

Notably, CM Mamata Banerjee's shocking remark on the incident had drawn the ire of the Opposition. Banerjee had cast aspersions over the deceased victim's character questioning "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant."

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is allegedly the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

The opposition BJP in Bengal on Tuesday took to the streets demanding justice for the rape of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Demanding West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s immediate involvement in the case, the BJP cadre protested outside the governor’s house (Raj Bhawan) in Kolkata.

The protest, however, met with heavy backlash from Kolkata Police as they detained the protesters and stopped them from conducting dharna outside the governor’s residence. The visuals of Kolkata police forcefully detaining BJP protesters and making them leave the site of protest were captured on the cameras of Republic Bangla, which was reporting from the site of the incident. The protesters who were demanding stringent action against the accused TMC leader’s son also raised slogans against the TMC regime.