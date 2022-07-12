Hanuman Idol Allegedly Vandalized In J&K's Kathua; FIR Filed, Enraged Locals Demand Action

A Hanuman temple was allegedly vandalized by unknown miscreants in the Mahanpur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, triggering mass protests in the region. The incident reportedly occurred at a local Shiv Temple on the day of Bakri-Id.

Enraged locals staged a dharna at the Bihani Chowk area on Tuesday and blocked the roads demanding strict action against the culprits. Following the protest, an FIR was registered under Sections 295, 295A and 153A of the IPC.

"A Hanuman idol at the Shiv mandir in Mahanpur was vandalized by miscreants on the day of Eid. In protest against this, we staged a dharna at the Bihani Chowk today and blocked roads. We have been assured by authorities that the culprits will be arrested within 24 hours and booked under strict sections," the Mahanpur Panchayat Sarpanch said.

"At least 5,000 people were gathered to address the issue today. If the authorities fail to take action we would intensify the protest," he warned.

This is the third such incident of temple vandalism in the Jammu region in the past three months. Earlier on April 8, Hindu idols were damaged at a temple in the Sidhra area of Jammu. Later on June 5, the Vasuki Naag temple located in the upper reaches of the Doda district was vandalized by miscreants.