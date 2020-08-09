Hanuman Pandey's Family Allege UP Police Picked Him From Home Before 'encounter'; SC Moved

After gangster Hanuman Pandey was killed by UP police's special task force (STF) in an encounter, his family has alleged on Sunday that the police had reportedly picked up Pandey from his Lucknow residence before being gunned down. The family claimed that Pandey was taking care of his mother who was undergoing treatment in Lucknow and added that they were unaware of the Rs 1 lakh bounty on him. Police stated that Hanuman Pandey - who is an accused in BJP leader Krishnanand Rai’s murder- was killed in 'retaliatory firing' while the team was trying to arrest him in the outskirts of Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Gangsters will meet their fate'

SC lawyer seeks probe into Hanuman Pandey encounter

Moreover, Supreme Court lawyer Vishal Tiwari has filed a plea seeking an unbiased investigation into the encounter. He said that a 3-member panel headed by a retired SC judge must probe into the issue. Hanuman Pandey was involved in several murders and shoot-outs, carried out allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari’s gang in the past 27 years, according to the police. Police claim that a team was continuously trying to track Pandey for months and was encountered earlier in the day as he came to meet an accomplice.

Apart from Pandey, Mukhtar Ansari and gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi are accused in Rai’s murder case. Reports state that Bajrangi was shot dead by another gangster Sunil Rathi inside Baghpat jail on July 9, 2018. There were 10 cases registered against Pandey between 1993 and 2012 in Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Mau and Lucknow. Police further claimed that Pandey was being traced since May 28 as he was suspected of collecting firearms to commit some crime.

Gangster Rakesh Pandey responsible for killing UP BJP MLA in 2005 killed in encounter

Vikas Dubey shot dead

This encounter comes a month after Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey - accused of killing 8 policemen- was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur along with the Uttar Pradesh STF. The police have maintained that the car swerved to avoid a herd of cattle on the road leading to an accident. The police claim that while Dubey attempted to escape in the ensuing confusion, the police tried to capture him alive but had to shoot him in self-defense. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Kozhikode plane crash: Survivor seated at 13th row recounts how 12 rows crumbled on crash

After large uproar over the dubious nature of the encounter, a Supreme Court-approved 3 member panel headed by Justice (retd) B S Chauhan was set up to probe into the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his alleged associates. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed that the inquiry commission should start functioning within a week and the probe be concluded within two months. Dubey - charge-sheeted in 60 cases - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery- was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple after a 48-hour search operation by UP police.

Rajapaksa clan's return: With Mahinda as PM, Rajapaksas hold all 3 top posts in Sri Lanka