'We Are Destroying The World': Harbhajan Devastated At Tamil Nadu Minor's Rape & Murder

Disturbed by the news of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said it was ‘completely devastating’ to learn about such a heinous crime against a child.

“How does one have the strength to bear the news of the brutal torture and murder of that little girl? If it's difficult for us, imagine how much her parents would have suffered upon seeing what happened to her. How can you do this to someone?” Harbhajan Singh said in tweet translated from Tamil.

The former cricketer went on to say that the world is being destroyed by humans who commit such horrific crimes against innocent children. “The world is not ending on its own, we are destroying it. I won't casually just say the country and its people can go to hell. But it is completely devastating to learn what has happened,” he added.

CM Palaniswami announces ex-gratia

On Thursday, July 2, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami also condemned the rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district. Describing it as a "heartbreaking" incident, the CM assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the crime. He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased minor girl and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the matter. The NCPCR spoke to the SP of Pudukkottai district and called for the early completion of the investigation.

The horrific incident

A 7-year-old girl in Embal village had gone missing on the evening of June 30, after leaving her house to play outside. A day after her family lodged a missing complaint, the police found her corpse in a pond near her house with multiple injuries. The autopsy report confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered.

On the same night, the accused who runs a flower shop in the area was arrested by the police. He was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), and 201 (misleading police) of the Indian Penal Code. Charges under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 were also slapped against him. Meanwhile, the family of the victim sought the arrest of more suspects involved in the rape and murder.

