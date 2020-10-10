Harbhajan Singh Outraged Over Manhandling Of Sikh Man By Mamata's WB Cops, Demands Action

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed shock & outrage over the treatment meted out to a Sikh man by the West Bengal police on Friday as the cops cracked down on the BJP protestors agitating against the ruling TMC-govt.

A major controversy erupted on Friday over the police allegedly assaulting a Sikh man and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah in West Bengal. However, the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The treatment meted out to the Sikh man by the West Bengal police has invited sharp criticism from the Sikh community around the world, with top Sikh leaders demanding Mamata Banerjee to take strict action against those responsible for the act.

'This isn't done'

Sikh man allegedly manhandled by Mamata's cops

The man was identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda. Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal said that the Sikh man was a security official and the manner in which the policeman behaved with him has infuriated Sikhs across the globe. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of a Sikh man by the police in West Bengal who allegedly pulled his turban while being taken into custody for carrying a firearm during a BJP rally. According to the police, a loaded pistol was recovered from him. The licence of the pistol is valid till January next year. It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest".

West Bengal police clarify

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state(2/2) pic.twitter.com/BnTWztfDGW — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim termed the allegations "baseless" and said that "law will take its own course". "We are not like BJP, we respect all religions, caste, creed," Hakim said. Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers. Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells and beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests which are still raging in Kolkata and Howrah.