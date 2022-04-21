Hardcore Gangsters Involved In Jahangirpuri Violence; Police Launches Manhunt: Sources

In a fresh development on Thursday, sources told Republic TV that hardcore gangsters were also involved in the Jahangirpuri violence that rocked Delhi. As per sources, many of them were present on the spot and supported the rioters fiercely. Multiple criminal cases have been registered against these gangsters many of whom have already served their sentences in jail.

As they are absconding since the violence erupted, dozens of Delhi Police teams have been deployed to nab them. Sources revealed that 20 such gangsters have been identified so far and the police is also questioning key accused Ansar about them.

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigations with the help of the district police. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles.

So far, the police arrested 23 people and two juveniles in connection with this case. Moreover, three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. At least, eight of the accused persons in this case are history-sheeters. A day earlier, a Delhi court extended the police custody of accused Gulam Rasool, Salim Sheikh and Ansar.