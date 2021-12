Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Urge CJI To Take Suo-moto Cognizance Of Hate Speech

Aghast at the communal speech voiced at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, 76 Supreme Court lawyers wrote to CJI NV Ramana on Sunday, urging the apex court to take suo-moto cognizance of the speech calling for genocide of Muslims. The letter condemned the vitriol, calling it an 'open call for the murder of an entire community'. The letter also names nine Hindu leaders who had given inflammatory speeches - Yati Naringhanand Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharamdas Maharaj, Premanand Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwani Upadhyay, Suresh Chavhanke, Swami Prabhodanand Giri.

76 SC lawyers write to CJI; seek intervention

The letter reads, "The events (Haridwar & Jantar Mantar event) and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community. The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens. Your lordship may take suo-moto cognizance of the same and direct action under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiract), 153A (), 153B (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts), 298 (wound the religious feelings) of IPC. The letter has been signed top lawyers like Dushyant Dave, Salman Khurshid, and Prashant Bhushan.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad

As per reports, a second 'Dharam Sansad' was organised by controversial monk Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other call to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos, now viral on Twitter, from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. Emulating the Mahatma's assassin, he said that he would 'not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest', had he been an MP. Narasinghanand, who has habitually spewed communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'. An FIR has been filed by Uttarakhand police against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and two others under Section 153A.

Shocked at the communal speech, top Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid and others slammed it. The Wayanad MP, who has been promoting the 'Hindu Vs Hindutva' debate said 'Hindutva always spread hatred and violence and Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price'. Similar to Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the open call to 'murder' ex-PM Manmohan Singh as despicable, demanding strict action against the organisers. Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammad noted that while an FIR was filed on the event, no arrest had been made yet.