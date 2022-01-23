Haridwar Hate Speech: Two Hindu Outfits Move Intervention Application In SC

Two different applications have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the ongoing petition that sought an independent inquiry and action into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches. National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, and Hindu Front for Justice have moved applications seeking to make themselves parties in the ongoing petition filed by Qurban Ali. The Supreme Court had on January 10 agreed to hear the plea against hate speeches delivered against a community in Haridwar Dharam Sansad.

Now, Vishnu Gupta and Hindu Front for Justice have sought intervention in the ongoing petition, saying that there are various instances where hate speeches are allegedly delivered against Hindus, that should also be examined. They also sought action and FIR against the hate speech given by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader Tauqeer Raza.

Besides Owaisi and Tauqeer Raza, the Hindu Sena President also sought to issue direction to the concerned state government to lodge FIR against the president of All India Imam Association Sajid Rashidi, AAP politician Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for allegedly delivering hate speeches.

"That the petitioners (Qurban Ali) who belong to Muslim Community and who are followers of Islam are not supposed to raise objection against the affairs or activities related to Hindu Dharm Sansad. In fact, by way of aforesaid petition, an effort is being made to scandalize the spiritual leaders of Hindus. The Constitution of India provides equal protection to the followers of all faith and religion, in this context reference may be made to Article 19(1)(a) and (b) read with Article- 25 of the constitution of India, " the petitioner Vishnu Gupta said in his plea.

"Thus it is crystal clear that every citizen of this country has freedom of conscience, practice, and propagation of religion. Therefore, the Holding Dharma Sansad by Hindus is protected by Article 19(a)(b) and Article 25 of the constitution of India. Therefore the objections of the Petitioner (Qurban Ali) in the aforesaid matter are against the constitutional scheme and encroachment on Fundamental right of Hindu's," the petitioner added.

It further said that the Hindu culture and civilization has been the victim of foreigners and the same is corroborated by the fact that temples in this country have been converted into mosques by Muslim Invaders right from the Khilji dynasty up to the Mughal dynasty.

Petition in SC against Haridwar and Dharam Sansad hate speech

The petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali has sought an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharma Sansad speeches, allegedly inciting violence against the minority community and the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches against Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad conclave.

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'. The plea filed said that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock