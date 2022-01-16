Haridwar Hate Speech: Yati Narsinghanand Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Haridwar Court has sent Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara to fourteen-day judicial custody in the 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case, Uttarakhand Police informed on Sunday. He was arrested on Saturday for the alleged inflammatory speech at the event.

This was the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. Rizvi, the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board, was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail.

Reportedly, Yati Narsinganand was fasting at Swami Sarbanda Ghat in Haridwar demanding the release of Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by seers at Sarbananda Ghat on Friday.

Yati Narsinghanand and the religious leaders at the Dharm Sansad had reportedly called for the genocide and use of arms against the Muslim community at the event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was registered for the same.

A case was registered against Narsinghanand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

In the contentious event, Bihar's Dharam Das Maharaj had threatened to kill ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have the first right over national resources'. Narsimhanand, who has routinely belched communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva Jayate" on lines of 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Haridwar Hate speech case: SC seeks response from Uttarakhand & Delhi police in 10 days

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had issued notices to Uttarakhand Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the Dharm Sansad event. A notice was also issued to Delhi Police for a similar event in the national capital by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' allegedly "calling for the genocide of members" of a community.

A Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant have sought response from the Uttarakhand and Delhi Police in ten days.

Image: Twitter@HindutvaWatchin/PTI