'Harish Salve Great Lawyer, Shouldn't Withdraw As Amicus From Case': Sr Advocate KK Manan

Senior advocate Harish Salve on Friday recused himself from being amicus curiae in COVID-19 related hearings of the Supreme Court. An amicus curiae ("friend of the court”) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

Salve reportedly dropped out of the case after some lawyers criticised his appointment by the apex court. Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde relieved Salve to recuse himself from the case involving the distribution of oxygen, vaccines and medicines across the country amid rising COVID-19 infections.

Speaking to Republic TV, Senior Advocate KK Manan said Harish Salve should not have recused himself from the case. Praising him as a ‘great lawyer’ Manan stated that Salve has represented the country on international forums and deserves to be appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

“Salve is a great lawyer who has represented the country internationally. He should not have recused himself,” Sr Adv Manan said.

Salve exits SC case

According to sources, various senior lawyers had been targeting Salve on his appointment as amicus curiae in SC, hence he decided to step back from the case. "I don't want the case to be decided under the shadow that I knew the Chief Justice," he said, referring to criticism over his appointment. Salve said it is a "very sensitive" matter and he did not want the case to be decided under the shadow that he knew CJI Bobde from school.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to implement a "national plan" related to an oxygen supply, essential drugs and vaccination and issued notice to the Centre. It said six High Courts across India were hearing COVID-related petitions but there was confusion and diversion of resources.

COVID-19 scenario in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,59,30,965 positive cases, out of which, 1,34,54,880 have successfully recovered and 1,84,657 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,14,835 new cases, 1,78,841 fresh recoveries and 2,104 deaths have been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 22,91,428.