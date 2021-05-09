Haryana: 13 COVID-19 Positive Inmates Flee Under-construction Jail In Rewari

At least 13 Coronavirus-positive inmates accused of heinous crimes escaped from Haryana’s Rewari prison on Sunday, triggering security alarm in the region.

The prisoners managed to break the jail which is under construction and fled from the site. All the criminals were lodged at the Rewari prison, which is a dedicated jail for Coronavirus-positive inmates.

Among them, four hailed from Rewari while nine were from the Mahendragarh district of Haryana, an official said. The incident came to light when prison officials were checking up on the criminals. The Haryana Police has constituted four teams to apprehend the prisoners.

“As the 13 criminals had tested positive for Coronavirus, they were moved to the Rewari jail, which is a COVID-dedicated prison. The jail is currently under construction so there are some flaws like the outer wall is not ready. The 13 inmates were apprehended for various crimes including murder and burglary. We have sent a list of these inmates to the SP of Mahendragarh as well as the SHO. Four teams have been formed to nab them at the earliest,” the official said.

As many as 450 inmates were lodged in the Rewari prison after contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus situation in Haryana

Haryana has reported a sharp rise in the Coronavirus cases with 155 deaths being recorded in a span of 24 hours. A total of 14,667 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. The death toll in the state has reached 5,454, the total caseload in the state has reached 6,02,349.

The districts that reported a spike in infections included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684) and Mahendragarh (648). The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 1,16,109, as per the bulletin.