Haryana: 23-year-old Woman Gang-raped In Palwal, Key Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped in Haryana's Palwal after one of the accused allegedly lured her to a secluded area in the district, said the police on Friday. In her complaint given to the Palwal police on May 12, the victim has named 20 to 22 people as accused who were involved in the incident. A police official said the woman's family, which belongs to Dehradun in Uttarakhand, were presently settled in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been living in Delhi's Badarpur area bordering Haryana for some time, SHO of Hassanpur police station in Palwal, Sub-Inspector Rajesh said over the phone.

Haryana: 23-yr-old woman gangraped

Giving out further details, the SHO informed that the key accused, who is now under police custody had befriended the 23-year-old over a social networking site and had promised to marry her. Earlier on May 3, she had come to Hodal to meet him, where she along with the accused had food and drinks. The sub-inspector said that after having food and drinks, the accused took her to a village tube well, where the other accused joined them.

Later, according to the woman's allegations, she was abducted and taken to a nearby jungle area and gang-raped. The accused later took her to Badarpur the next morning and left her there. The SHO said she later contacted a lawyer and registered a complaint nine days after the incident.

"We have arrested the main accused. Efforts are on to nab others involved. An FIR has already been lodged and further investigations were under progress," Rajesh said. The police officer said they tried to contact the woman's parents after the incident. "But the woman said she was not on talking terms with them and they should not be told about the incident," he said.

