Haryana Cop Murder: Arrested Accused Reveals Name Of Truck Driver Who Mowed Down DSP

The Haryana police on Wednesday identified the driver of the dumping truck that mowed down Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh near Nuh's Pachgao village.

The Tauru DSP was crushed to death on Monday while investigating an instance of illegal mining in Nuh. The incident took place when Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids in the area on the basis of a tip-off regarding illegal mining in the place.

Amid the raids, the DSP signaled a truck laden with stones coming his way to stop for verification, but he ran over the cop. The officer died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. Police have now identified the prime accused as Mittar.

Nuh Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have launched a search operation to nab the assailants. As per reports, four people were present at the spot, including a driver and another gunman. On Tuesday, the police arrested one of the accused who was shot in the leg during the incident. The man, Ikkar revealed the name of the driver.

The investigation has revealed that two of the accused were carrying country-made weapons. The Haryana police have constituted 8 teams to nab three absconders. A case has been registered under Sections 302, and 307 IPC against the unidentified accused.

Haryana CM announces ex-gratia

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar vowed to give the 'strictest punishment' to the accused and announced Rs 1 crore for the family of Surendra Singh.

The DSP is survived by two children- a daughter who works with a bank in Bengaluru, and a son, who lives in Canada and is pursuing higher studies.

Opposition parties have said that Khattar should take responsibility for the killing. “Law and order have ended in Haryana,” Congress said on Twitter. “Neither are the police, nor the police nor MLAs. The Chief Minister must take responsibility or resign,” it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party also attacked the government under CM Khattar saying, "Under the BJP, mafias are in broad daylight killing police officials."