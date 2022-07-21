Last Updated:

Haryana DSP Murder Case: Supreme Court Bench Agrees To Hear Matter

A plea was filed by senior SC advocate ADN Rao, who is the amicus curiae of the case, demanding an 'Action Taken Report' from the Haryana govt over the matter.

Nikita Bishay
Haryana DSP killing

In a fresh development over the Haryana DSP killing case, the matter reached the Supreme Court of India on Thursday where the apex court has agreed to hear the case. According to Republic sources, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

This came on the same day when the Haryana government also took a major step by launching a judicial investigation into the murder of DSP DS Surender Singh in Nuh district by the illegal mining mafia in Mewat and all other aspects of illegal mining in that region.

The application was filed by senior SC advocate ADN Rao, who is the amicus curiae of the case. He raised the matter before the SC bench and demanded an 'Action Taken Report' from the Haryana government over the matter. 

Notably, the SC has presently banned mining in the Aravalli region and is also monitoring the mining activity. 

On the other hand, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, on Thursday, took to his Twitter handle and announced the state government's decision to initiate a judicial probe in the case. He also added that the inquiry will look into many other circumstances of illegal mining in the area. 

Developments so far in the Haryana DSP killing case

The incident took place, on Tuesday, when DSP Surender Singh who was investigating illicit mining was run over and killed by the mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon. He was out to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he signalled a dumper truck to stop; however, the driver, instead of stopping, ran over him and fled the spot. 

Singh's body was found in an open dumpster. An investigation was immediately launched and so far two people have been arrested in the case. While the first accused was arrested on Tuesday evening, the main accused, the truck driver identified as Sabbir alias Mittar was arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. 

In a stern reaction to this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has promised strict action against the accused and further also announced Rs 1 crore compensation and jobs to one of the family members of the martyred DSP. 

