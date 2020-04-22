Haryana CM Seeks Report On Abhay Chautala's Address To Farmers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed state officials for more information on Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Chautala's address to farmers violating the lockdown. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also sought the report from the local administration of Fatehabad in connection with the violation of lockdown protocol in INLD leader Abhay Chautala's address to farmers.

READ | COVID-19: Haryana Chief Secretary Holds Review Meeting

READ | Haryana: Rate Of Doubling Of COVID-19 Cases Improves; 'state Fast Moving Towards Normalcy'

Farmers' gathering amid lockdown

Abhay Chautala addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Fatehabad Mandi, where a huge number of farmers gathered violating the lockdown and flouting the social distancing norm. Apparently, the farmers' meet was conducted by Chautala to inform them that he will take up the farmers' issue with the state government in order to safeguard the farmers' interest during the COVID-19 crisis. However, the meeting comes at a time when the state is battling COVID-19 pandemic and a large number of farmers gathered in close proximity to each other with no social distancing increasing the risk of spread of the virus.

Haryana has reported 254 cases of COVID-19 positive patients, 127 of which have been recovered and discharged while 3 have succumbed to the virus according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Haryana Govt Gets 25,000 Rapid Test Kits From South Korean Company

READ | Indigenous PPE Kit Developed To Fight Coronavirus, Production May Start This Week, Says Haryana University