Haryana Gangster Sube Singh Gujjar's Illegally-built House Razed To Ground In Manesar

Following the path of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, a gangster house was demolished in Haryana's Manesar on Friday. The illegal house of gangster Sube Singh Gujjar was razed by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM).

The four-storey illegally built house of gangster Sube Singh in Nar Gujjar village of Manesar was seen coming to the ground when it was brought down by the team of Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. Notably, Gujjar the owner of the property is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Illegally built house of Gangster Sube Singh Gujjar demolished by the Municipal Corporation in Manesar pic.twitter.com/NE1YTxk4rT — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Gangster's house razed down in Haryana

According to the police, the property was valued at Rs 4 crore and was demolished as part of a first-of-its-kind drive to raze down illegal properties of gangsters, in accordance with orders from the state government. The demolition was done with the help of two JCB machines in the presence of over 150 cops, police officials said, PTI reported. MCM’s District Town Planner (DTP) Sanjay Singh, who was on the spot, said the house was illegally built on agricultural land. Notably, the boundary wall of the house built in about three and a half thousand square yards was demolished on Thursday.

"After vacating the house, the demolition action was started again on the second day on Friday. No approval, license or change of land use was taken from the department for the construction of the house. We serve the notice earlier to vacate the house and the action has been taken as per the act”, said DTP Singh, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that gangster Sube Gujjar is connected to 42 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and possession of weapons in the Delhi, Gurugram, Mewat, Rewari, and Palwal districts.

