Haryana Govt Seals Sonipat-Delhi Border Even For Govt Employees Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government has sealed the Sonipat-Delhi border. According to the directions issued by the Sonipat administration, the borders will continue to remain sealed even for government employees, thus halting all the travelling exercise to Delhi.

This decision comes when the state has reported 19 positive cases out of which maximum patients were Delhi travellers.

Taking note of increasing the cases in Sonipat the government has decided to seal the border and halt the travelling exercise to Delhi. According to the notice by the Sonipat administration, every day around 2500 people travel to Delhi who is involved in essential services. Haryana Government communicated to the Delhi government and asked to accommodate Haryana residents working in Delhi. The notice also mentioned that the Haryana Home Minister will write a letter to Delhi CM mentioning not to issue the passes to cross the Haryana border.

COVID-19 cases in Haryana

So far Haryana has 289 total confirmed cases, 176 cured/discharged and 3 deaths reported. The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

