After Haryana's Tauru DSP Surender Singh was mowed down by the illegal mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon, state Home Minister Anil Vij on July 19 assured that the murderers will not be spared, further stating that an additional police force could also be called to probe the matter.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. We could call additional police force also, and will take officers from other districts if required," said the Haryana Home Minister.

During a press meet, the Home Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the DSP's family. "We will not spare anyone. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Rs 50 lakh is given to police personnel from the bank and govt will also give Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased DSP. The entire police team was with the DSP when he was killed. They went there to raid. Haryana DGP is about to reach and he is keeping a close watch on the entire incident."

On the other hand, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network, and said, "Illegal mining complaints has been coming in, but the government has taken action. This mafia is a huge nexus. We will go to the end of this. We will expose everyone."

DSP Mowed Down & Killed By Illegal Mining Mafia

Earlier in the day, Haryana Police officer and Tauru DSP, Surender Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver. The Nuh Police informed, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

The police officials are currently present at the spot where the murder took place and are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. Sources infomred Republic Media Network that DSP Surender Singh arrived at the spot where the illegal mining was happening in the Mewat area after receiving a tip. The trucks did not have the authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot.

Image: ANI