Haryana Home Min Directs Constitution Of SIT To Trace Missing Minor Girl From Rewari

In a major development, the Haryana government has directed officials to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the minor Hindu girl who has been allegedly abducted by a Muslim boy from Rewari district. Home Minister Anil Vij has also assured to bring in a strict law against 'Love Jihad' after discussions with other states. The 16-year-old girl has been missing for 21 days now with her family expressing dissatisfaction with the police's search operations.

Speaking to Republic TV, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the police team has gone to Rewari and raids are being conducted from place to place to nab the accused. "A team of SIT will be formed to investigate the matter. He said that orders have been given to investigate the Love Jihad incident in the state," he said.

The family of the missing girl had registered a police complaint on October 11, however, officials have been unable to locate the accused. Police have formed several teams to find the accused and the minor girl. The victim's mother has alleged that the accused was an acquaintance and had visited their house on October 10 after which both of them have been missing.

Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's mother alleged that her minor daughter had been missing for the last 21 days. According to the minor's mother, "My 16-year-old daughter, missing since October 11, has been caught by a JCB driver belonging to the Muslim community in her love trap and taken away from us. If the government does not listen to us, we will commit suicide, we need our daughter back at any cost."

'Law against love jihad'

The incident has come to light just after the murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabgarh allegedly by a Muslim man, whom she refused to marry. The accused in this case, identified as Touseef, had been stalking the victim before he shot her right outside her college. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist.

The recent cases of Love Jihad have led to state leaders assuring new strict laws to tackle love jihad. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had stated on Saturday that his government will enact a law against love jihad. Referring to a recent Allahabad High court order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it. Following the UP CM, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar had also assured a similar provision for strict punishment to those accused of love jihad, in wake of the Ballabgarh incident.

