Haryana Horror: How DSP On Duty Surender Singh Was Mowed Down By Illegal Mining Mafia

In a horrific incident reported in Haryana, Surender Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Nuh district, was killed after a truck mowed him down, on July 19. Republic Media Network has now learnt that Singh had gone to conduct raids after receiving a tip-off of illegal mining of stones in the area. Amid the raids, the DSP signalled a truck laden with stones coming his way to stop for checking documents but it mowed him down. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Haryana Govt takes cognisance

Meanwhile, the Government of Haryana has taken cognisance of the incident. Taking to Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "In the case of murder of DSP Tawadu (Nuh) Surender Singh Ji, orders have been given to take strict action, not a single culprit will be spared."

Home Minister of the state Anil Vij confirmed that the Police were given orders to reach the spot and investigate. "The Police is doing its job. A reply to this incident will be given even if the Police of the entire district, nearby districts or even reserve have to be used. Every single one of them (accused) will be nabbed."

'We will bring the offenders to justice': Police

Nuh Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have launched a search operation to nab the assailant/s. Visuals of the area showed police officials investigating the crime scene. ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana, Sandeep Khirwar remarked, "I won't be able to share any intricate details. But all I can say right now is that we are all very saddened by the loss of a very brave officer who laid down his life in the course of duty. Haryana Police has a firm resolve that we will bring the offenders to justice very soon. So that, in whatever little measure, we can bring a sense of closure to the family. "

The DSP is survived by two children- a daughter who works with a bank in Bengaluru, and a son, who lives in Canada and is pursuing higher studies. A total of Rs 1 crore would be provided as ex-gratia to them.

