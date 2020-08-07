Haryana Liquor Theft: Home Min Orders Vigilance Probe, Demands Action Against 2 Officials

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij On Thursday ordered an in-depth probe by State Vigilance Bureau in connection with the theft of seized liquor from godowns. He also demanded action against the state excise and taxation commissioner and a senior police official involved in the liquor theft case.

Sharing details from a 2,000-page report submitted by a Special Enquiry team (SET) formed by the Haryana government, the minister said it has found that illegal sale of liquor had been taking place in the state during the coronavirus lockdown period. The team had submitted its report on July 31.

READ | Haryana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths; 755 fresh cases

IAS & IPS officers indicted

The SET indicted IAS Shekhar Vidyarthi excise and taxation commissioner and IPS Pratiksha Godara former SP Sonipat. Both the accused will face the departmental enquiry. According to reports IAS Vidyarthi ordered the closure of liquor vends in a verbal order, no written order was passed while IPS Godara was indicted for providing gunman to Bhupinder Dhaiya accused of liquor theft.

Vij demands strict action

While addressing the media Vij said he has recommended to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that suitable action be taken against the officials for various lapses pointed out by the SET. He said the SET report stated that the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states, especially Punjab, and its sale has been taking place during the lockdown period.

READ | Haryana CM Khattar urges COVID-19 survivors to motivate people to take precautions against disease

“This is mainly because of the systemic flaws in the functioning of the Excise Department at least since 2011-12 and also non-implementation of its own instructions, lack of monitoring and in some instances possible collusion or negligence on the part of some excise officials as well as police officials,” Vij said quoting the report.

READ | 2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

The SET, headed by senior IAS officer T C Gupta, was set up by the Haryana government to probe the alleged theft of liquor seized by police and the Excise Department. On May 6, the home minister had announced the formation of a special investigation team following the alleged theft of seized liquor from two godowns in Sonipat district. The Home Department in an earlier order, had said the team will check the actual availability of stock in all warehouses and godowns that were sealed by the Excise Department during the past two years for any violation.

READ | Haryana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths; 752 fresh cases

(With inputs from PTI)