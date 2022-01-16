Haryana man arrested for impersonating Delhi court exam candidate

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating the original candidate in a written exam held last year for recruitment in Delhi courts, police said on Sunday.

The exam was held for the group C category recruitment on February 28 in two shifts across multiple centres in Delhi.

Sumit, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was arrested on Saturday and is the 18th accused arrested in the 2021 examination case so far, police said.

Sumit had appeared in the exam in place of candidate named Sonu, but had fled the centre when police team arrived there, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said that a raid was conducted at an exam centre in Rohini on the basis of a tip-off about “unfair means” being used by some students.

"At the exam centre, 11 candidates were found using bluetooth devices and hearing aid during checking. A case was registered for the same under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“With the fresh arrest made on Saturday, we have arrested 18 accused in the case so far," Singh said.

During interrogation, Sumit told police that he had always been a good student and at some point he along with his friend Pankaj Dhull started taking money to sit in exams in place of original candidates.

They became part of a larger gang that was involved in organised cheating and leaking of question papers, Singh said.

The main gang members identified were Sumit, Manjeet, Gurmel and Sandeep Kohli of Haryana, he said.

On the day of the exam, the entire gang was involved in cheating, the officer said.

"They had taken money ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the candidates. Gurmel was caught on the spot while Sumit had managed to slip away,” the senior police officer said.

Main accused Manjeet and Sandeep Kohli are absconding and efforts are being made to trace them, he said. PTI AMP VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)