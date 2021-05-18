Haryana Police Arrests Two People For Tweeting Fake News In The Name Of Minister Anil Vij

The Haryana police, on Tuesday, arrested two people for circulating fake news in the name of the state's Health Minister Anil Vij. The arrests have been made by the cyber crime police team of Haryana Police. A tweet was made using the name of Haryana Minister Anil Vij's Twitter handle-- in which it said that the lockdown has been extended in the state till May 20. After this, Anil Vij directed Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav to take action regarding this fake tweet.

The accused were arrested and have been identified as Prahlad, a resident of Ambala and Rohit Nagpal, a resident of Yamunanagar. The cybercrime team presented the two accused in the district court of Sector 1, Panchkula. Later, both the accused were sent to one-day police remand.

On May 7, Vij had brought to the notice of the police that someone had used a screenshot of his Twitter account to circulate a fake post about the extension of lockdown in the state.

Haryana Govt Extends COVID Curbs Till May 24

In order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Government announced on Sunday that curfew-like restrictions will be extended till May 24. The lockdown was earlier extended from May 10 to May 17. The first lockdown during the second wave in the state was imposed on May 3 for a week till May 10.

State Home and Health Minister took to Twitter and announced the extension of the lockdown, mentioning that measures would be taken to implement the restrictions named as 'Mahaamari Alert / Surakshit Haryana' - Pandemic alert / Safe Haryana.

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

COVID-19 Situation In Haryana

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Haryana on Tuesday reported 6,905 new COVID-19 cases with 14,279 recoveries and 114 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 83,161 with 6,11,955 total recoveries and 6,799 deaths.

(Image Credits: REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PTI)