Haryana Police Attacked: 2 Accused Vandalise PCR Van, Injure 4 Cops; Case Registered

A shocking incident has come to light in Haryana’s Gurugram where a police convoy was attacked by some people injuring four police personnel. As per the preliminary information, the incident happened at around 11 PM on Wednesday, when two people went to a hospital to collect some medicine from Jeevan Hospital in Gurugram. A brawl erupted between hospital staffers and these two people when the latter did not pay the bill.

Following the altercation, the hospital staff called the police. When the police PCR arrived, the accused attacked the PCR van and injured police personnel with sticks. In this attack, four police personnel have sustained injuries of which one is critical. In the clip capturing the incident, the accused are seen vandalising the PCR van.

#BREAKING | Brawl breaks out in Haryana's Gurugram; Police PCR van attacked and 4 policemen beaten up by stick, 1 critically injured. Case registered against 2 accused. Tune in for more details - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/n30L3oF1j9 — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

Sunil Tanwar, a doctor at Jeevan Hospital, said that two people attacked his hospital staffers on Wednesday night, following which they called the police. "After the police came, they attacked PCR also," Tanwar said. He also noted that these incidents are happening on a routine basis with people brawling with hospital staffers.

SHO Bhondsi PS Mukesh said, "We received a call last night of a disturbance at Jeewan hospital. PCR reached the spot after which the accused attacked the police and thrashed them... FIR registered. Teams formed to arrest accused." Notably, a case has been registered against the two accused.