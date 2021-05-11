Haryana Police Books 6 In Tikri Border Rape Case; Yogendra Yadav Gets NCW Notice

In a key development in the rape case of a 25-year-old woman activist en route the farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital at Tikri, the Haryana Police SIT on Tuesday has filed an FIR against 6 accused persons and served notice to them. It has also served notice to Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav. As per National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, Yogendra Yadav - who has been leading the farmers' protest at the Delhi border - was aware of the incident but failed to report it. Accordingly, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also sent a notice to Yadav, claiming that the farmers' leader has accepted that he had 'hint' of the sexual assault but did not report it to the police.

Sending a notice to @_YogendraYadav who himself is saying that the girl who was allegedly raped at #TikriBorder gave him hint about sexual assault and he didn't report to police. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 11, 2021

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused Yadav, who has been camping at the borders of the national capital for more than 6 months, of being aware of the incident. The 25-year-old woman activist was allegedly raped by two men she had accompanied to a farmers' protest site at the Tikri border. The victim, said to be from West Bengal, died days later after showing COVID-like symptoms. Countering the claims and reports, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella organisation leading the farmers' protest - held a press conference on Monday.

Yogendra Yadav denies charge

In the briefing on Monday, Yogendra Yadav denied the charges against him. He also objected to the registration of a case against four people apart from the two main accused in the case. "However, since there are reports that two or three leaders knew about it, we are probing the matter," Yadav said.

The Haryana Police has registered an FIR in the matter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including, gang rape, molestation, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. The police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter after the victim's father registered a complaint on Sunday. So far, 2 women and 4 men have been booked in the matter. Amongst those booked, 2 are said to be farmer leaders. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has assured strict action and promised to bring justice to the victim. He asserted that such indents on the pretext of protest will not be tolerated.

Plea Seeking Suspension Of Farmers' Protest

Meanwhile, a plea demanding suspension of the farmers' protests at Delhi borders amid the COVID-19 surge has been moved to the Supreme Court. The plea, that seeks directions to remove protestors from Delhi and its borders and to issue guidelines to States/UTs to stop protests, comes at a time when the farmers protesting at the border are not ready to budge from Delhi's borders in spite of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh going under lockdown.

On May 1, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if he gets a 'guarantee' that the pandemic will end if farmers' protest is called off, he will do so. "The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee," said Tikait. The farmers have been protesting against the three contentious laws brought about the Centre which have been stayed by the Supreme Court.