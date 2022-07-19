Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar condemned the murder of DSP Surender Singh. While refraining from delving into the details of the case, he revealed that the DSP wasn't alone when he visited the spot. Moreover, he asserted that the culprits would be arrested at the earliest and effective measures shall be taken to ensure that such a ghastly incident isn't repeated.

ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana, Sandeep Khirwar remarked, "I won't be able to share any intricate details. But all I can say right now is that we are all very saddened by the loss of a very brave officer who laid down his life in the course of duty. Haryana Police has a firm resolve that we will bring the offenders to justice very soon. So that, in whatever little measure, we can bring a sense of closure to the family. And we shall also be taking such measures so that such incidents don't happen in the future."

"He had his team of officers. I am not able to share now, we are gathering more details. As and when we get more details, we will share with you," he added.

In a statement, Haryana Police stated, "DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

Haryana DSP murdered

In a horrific incident today, Taoru DSP Surender Singh was run over by a dumper truck near Panchgaon of Nuh district in Haryana. He was mowed down at about noon when he arrived at the spot after receiving a tip that illegal mining is taking place in the area. As per sources, the truck which wasn't authorised to move mining stones from there crushed the police officer when he tried to stop it. Nuh Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused person. Visuals of the area showed police officials investigating the crime scene.