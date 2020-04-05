Haryana Police Crack Down On COVID-19 Fake News, 38 FIRs Registered

Harayana police have filed a total of 38 FIRs against 36 people for allegedly spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media across the state. All the 36 rumour-mongers have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said on Saturday.

Police take action

#Haryana- 36 booked for sharing misleading info on coronavirus, Charged under sections of IPC and IT Act.@anilvijminister had asked @police_haryana to take stern action against those circulating fake, misleading and unverified information about the pandemic on social media. — Haryana Tweets ✏️ (@HaryanaTweets) April 4, 2020

ADGP Virk further advised the citizens neither to post unverified information on their social media accounts nor forward them to others on messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc, as they would could land into trouble.

At least 62 people have been infected with the virus in the state with at least 23 members linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi.

18 more #COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today (13 in Palwal, 1 in Kaithal and 2 each in Gurugram & Bhiwani), taking the total number of active cases in the state to 48. 14 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals: Haryana Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

The state government, on the other hand, has directed private schools in the state to not collect fees for the month of April and not pressurize parents to do so till the lockdown period is over.

