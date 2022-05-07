In a new twist, the Haryana Police informed the Punjab & Haryana HC that Punjab cops had agreed to hand over Tajinder Bagga's custody to the Delhi Police. This was mentioned in a status report submitted to the HC by Kurukshetra SP Anshu Singla on Friday. He stated that the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga was stopped at the Khanpur Koliyan village in Kurukshetra after the Delhi Police sent a message about him being kidnapped from Janakpuri. Thereafter, he revealed that the police teams of both Haryana and Punjab waited for their counterparts in Delhi to arrive at the Sadar Police Station with abundant caution.

Disputing that Punjab cops have been detained, the status report stressed, "The police teams of Delhi Police and Punjab Police deliberated on the issue and had discussions and decided among themselves to hand over the custody to Delhi police team in pursuance to the above-mentioned search warrants issued by the Delhi court. That all the police officials of Punjab Police as alleged as detenues in the present criminal writ petition have not been detained by the Kurukshetra Police in any manner and till filing of the status report. These police officials were at their own, sitting in the room of SHO, P.S Sadar Kurukshetra."

The status report was filed on the state of Punjab's habeas corpus petition in the P&H HC seeking the release of its police personnel allegedly detained in Haryana and argued against giving the custody of Bagga to the Delhi Police. On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain asserted that the Punjab Police didn't give prior information about the BJP leader's arrest to the Delhi Police. The matter will now be heard on May 10.

Here is the Haryana Police's report:

Tajinder Bagga released

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours. Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release.