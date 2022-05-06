In a new twist to the AAP-BJP faceoff, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police, which was taking Tajinder Bagga to Mohali post his arrest in Kurukshetra. This came after the Delhi Police reportedly filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC for illegally abducting the BJP leader. As per BJP's Kapil Mishra, the Delhi Police is coordinating with the Haryana Police in an endeavour to bring him back to the national capital. While the Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, Haryana and Punjab are ruled by BJP and AAP respectively.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, a police official said, "We received some information and intercepted a car. Punjab Police has illegally picked up someone. We received such information. We have stopped them and are verifying it."

At present, Bagga has been taken to the Sadar Thanesar Police Station in Kurukshetra amid the jurisdiction tussle. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that the Punjab Police is sending a letter to the Haryana DGP with a copy of the FIR pertaining to Bagga's arrest. Insisting that this is not a kidnapping case, the Punjab Police accused the Haryana Police of unnecessarily obstructing its work.

#BaggaTweetArrest | Republic reports #LIVE from Tajinder Bagga's current location as Haryana-Punjab Police fight over jurisdiction



Tune in here to watch the #LIVE https://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/oefj67Xtns — Republic (@republic) May 6, 2022

Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Earlier on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter. The investigation is being done by an SIT of SAS Nagar Police.

He was booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). After Bagga moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quash the FIR, the latter directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice to the BJP leader when it wants to him to join the probe. Today, the Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices.