Haryana Police To Probe Terror Links Of 4 Arrested With IED At Karnal's Bastara Toll Plaza

In the Karnal bomb scare that was busted in a joint operation by Haryana Police and Punjab Police on May 5, Ambala Police have stated they are coordinating with Karnal Police to carry out a further investigation after four Punjab-based terror suspects en route to Telangana were detained. The detention was carried out at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal district when a vehicle was apprehended and a huge consignment of explosives was recovered on Thursday morning.

"We got the information that four terror suspects have been arrested in Karnal. An IED was recovered in Ambala a few months ago, so we are coordinating with Karnal Police and will carry out further investigation," Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jahandeep Randhawa told news agency ANI.

All four terror suspects, who hailed from Punjab, were taken to court from the CIA Police station in Karnal after Haryana Police recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a metallic container, 31 live ammunition, a countrymade pistol, six mobile phones and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash from the accused.

Speaking about the fold of events, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that it was not clear whether the four detained were terrorists or pawns of terrorist organisations who were misused to transport illegal materials and explosives from one place to another.

Karnal terror plot bust by Haryana Police & Punjab Police

As per reports, four terror suspects including three belonging to Ferozepur, and one from Ludhiana were detained after police officials received credible intelligent inputs. The four accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder, SP Karnal had said.

"The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who had directed them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad in Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in the Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. An FIR has been registered," SP Karnal said on May 5.

"There is a Pakistan connection as the location was sent from Pakistan by a Khalistani terrorist Harbinder Singh Rinda. He lives in Pakistan and has been a suspect in multiple terror activities. Rinda is the one who usually supplies the explosives and NDPS material to such people and gives the location. The accused were in touch with a Rinda, who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana", Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, CM Khattar said, "The accused were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana. Police are conducting a thorough investigation."