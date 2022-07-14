Haryana: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Scribbled On Walls In Ambala; SFJ Claims Responsibility

In yet another attempt to disturb the harmony in the country, Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the walls in Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday night. While slogans were found written in multiple locations, the name of banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has also popped up in the matter as one of the slogans shows the organisation's name as well.

Another one of the slogans written on the walls reads, 'Khalistan Referendum 2022'. Notably, SFJ has also claimed the responsibility for writing such slogans on the walls. According to Republic sources, while the police are presently investigating the matter, sources revealed that the outfit has been hiring people in India to carry out such activities in a bid to promote 'Khalistani' ideology in India.

Similar incidents were reported multiple times, especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. According to the police, the people involved in writing such slogans and putting up posters are among the local people who are being paid by the banned outfit. They have no direct association with SFJ and are just doing it for the sake of money.

Pro-Khalistan slogans written on walls

Earlier in June, similar scribbling was found on the walls of two educational institutions in Haryana's Karnal. A person was also arrested in connection who confessed that he was promised to pay USD 1,000 by a US-based person for accomplishing the job.

In the same month, a similar incident took place in Punjab's Barnala where Khalistan slogans were painted on the gates of Kali Devi temple in Sangrur.

Prior to that, another incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh in May where Khalistani flags and slogans were found written on the walls in the Dharamsala city of Himachal Pradesh.

Image: Republic World