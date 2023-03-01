Sarpanches from several villages in Haryana's Panchkula protested against the Manohar Lal Khattar government's e-tender policy for development work in remote areas on Wednesday. The protests reportedly turned violent with protestors pelting stones at police officials and cops retaliating with lathicharge. Police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were put up on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border to block members of the Haryana Sarpanches' Association from marching towards CM Manohar Lal Khattar's residence.

#WATCH | Sarpanchs of various villages from across Haryana stage protest against the e-tendering policy of the state government at Panchkula pic.twitter.com/OhzNu1M39M — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

These Haryana sarpanches were elected in the recently held Haryana panchayat polls. They are protesting against the e-tendering system claiming it will curtail their spending powers. On Monday, a meeting on the issue between the Haryana government and the village heads failed to find any resolution, leading to a massive protest.

Village heads to continue protests

Protesting sarpanches have said protests will continue if the administration does not withdraw the e-tendering system. Opposition parties in Haryana, including the Congress, have also opposed the policy and extended their support to village heads in their ongoing protest.

Defending the e-tendering system, Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli said it would bring transparency and ensure quality in development projects. However, the Haryana Sarpanches' Association said they are against the policy as it would cause hindrance in development projects.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the e-tendering system has been implemented in Panchayati Raj institutions to bring transparency to development works. According to reports, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh under the e-tendering system.

(Inputs from PTI)