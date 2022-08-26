Haryana: Sonali Phogat's Mortal Remains Brought To Hisar; Last Rites To Be Performed Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's mortal remains were brought to her hometown Hisar in Haryana on Friday, August 26. Notably, the mortal remains of the BJP leader were brought to her farmhouse in Hisar and from there the family will bid adieu to Sonali as they perform her final rites. Locals who gathered in large numbers to pay their tributes, bereaved her loss when her mortal remains arrived in Hisar in an ambulance on Friday.

The BJP party flag was placed on her mortal remains as her family members proceeded with performing her final rites. Sonali Phogat’s mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy, moments after the Goa police registered a murder case in response to a complaint filed by Phogat’s brother.

Haryana CM Khattar assures CBI probe if 'family gives in writing'

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that a CBI probe, as demanded by the family, will be ordered if the request is given in writing. Notably, Sonali’s family had asked for a CBI inquiry into her sister’s death. CM Khattar, while commenting on the future course of the investigation into Sonali’s death, said the government will work as to what satisfies the family.

Following the earlier complaint filed by Sonali’s family suspecting murder and the demand of her brother for a CBI investigation, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “I spoke with CM Goa & police officials. Her family members have written a complaint suspecting murder. Will only know more after the post-mortem is done. Viscera samples will be tested there & also in Chandigarh." Adding further he said, “We will do as the family members ask for, if they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sonali Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, with a police official earlier mentioning she died of a suspected heart attack. The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death. Notably, her family suspects foul play in the case and has demanded a CBI inquiry.