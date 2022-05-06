In an exclusive scoop pertaining to the terror plot busted in Karnal, Republic TV has learnt that Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is responsible for activating the Khalistani terror module. As per sources, he is involved in planning a plot with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. From drug smuggling to arms smuggling, Rinda's net is spread all over South Asia, a Republic TV investigation revealed. Sources also revealed that Rinda is in command of this syndicate and has activated 120 sleeper cells in different states of India. Intelligence agencies are keeping a close eye on the terrorist's activities.

Moreover, sources indicated that the intelligence report on Rinda has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. With respect to his Nanded connection, the report further mentioned that Rinda shifted from Punjab to Nanded at the age of 11. According to sources, the 2021 Ludhiana court blast was also planned by Rinda. The agencies also suspect a plan to infiltrate terrorists into the country through coastal areas.

Haryana police foils terror plot

A Pakistan-Khalistan terror plot was thwarted on Thursday as the Haryana Police detained 4 persons travelling in an Innova car near the Bastara Toll Plaza. The terror suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder and all of them are residents of Punjab. A large cache of arms and ammunitions including a pistol, 31 live cartridges and three containers of explosives weighing 2.5 kg each and Rs.1.3 lakh were recovered from their vehicle. Speaking to the media, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia revealed that they were taking the explosives from Ferozepur to Adilabad in Telangana

The Karnal SP mentioned, "There is a Pakistan connection as the location was sent from Pakistan by a Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. He lives in Pakistan and has been a suspect in multiple terrorist activities. Rinda is the one who usually supplies the explosives and NDPS material to such people and gives the location. The accused were in touch with a Rinda who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. They received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in the Ferozepur district". The accused have been booked under UAPA.

As reports emerged that the accused had dropped explosives in Nanded in the past, Nanded SP Pramodkumar Shewale told the media, “The Nanded police have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana. It is on its way to the northern state. The team will interrogate the four terror suspects and then decide the further course of action."