Haryana Terror Plot: Pak-Khalistan-link Confirmed; 'FIR Filed, Probe On', Says Karnal SP

A massive terror plot was thwarted as Karnal Police on Thursday detained four terror suspects from near Bastara toll and all the terrorists belong to Punjab. The police recovered a huge cache of explosives from an Innova; weapons were packed in sacks, and Rs 1,22,000 cash was also found in the car. The terrorists had crossed the Innova Bastara toll and reached Madhuban and were got caught by the Karnal police. According to the information, all the accused are in the age group of 20 to 22 years and all were going to Nanded.

Karnal SP on Haryana explosives haul

Karnal SP, Ganga Ram Punia addressed the media and informed that there is a Pakistani link to this plot. The strings of this entire matter are related to Harbinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist sitting in Pakistan. Rinda shared the supplied explosives and location with the arrested accused. FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, the Karnal SP informed.

"On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects including 3 belonging to Ferozepur & 1 from Ludhiana detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms & ammunition. There is a Pak connection as the location was sent from Pakistan by a Khalistani terrorist Harbinder Singh Rinda. He lives in Pakistan and has been a suspect in multiple terrort activities. Rinda is the one who usually supplies the explosives and NDPS material to such people and gives the location. The accused were in touch with a Rinda who asked them to drop arms & ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. They received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in the Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. FIR has been registered and investigation is underway," said Karnal SP

The four accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder, and Bhupinder.

