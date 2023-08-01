Haryana Clashes LIVE: Amit Shah Speaks To Haryana CM Manohar Khattar

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where four people were killed and several others injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said and added that the situation is under control.

While there were no reports of any fresh violence in Nuh on Tuesday, the situation continues to be tense.

Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five, police said on Tuesday.

Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured in Nuh on Monday. Two more people succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

Vij told reporters in Ambala that the incident in Nuh does not appear to have happened all of a sudden.

"The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, weapons brandished, shots fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden," said Vij.

