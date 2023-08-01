Haryana Clashes LIVE: Amit Shah Speaks To Haryana CM Manohar Khattar

Quick links:
Stones were pelted during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Haryana's Nuh. (Image: PTI)
The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said. A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have an impact on the national capital.
Union Home Minister spoke to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over the recent violent clash in Nuh
22 FIRs registered, 15 people have been arrested and around 150 people are being questioned by the police, informed SP Narendra Bijarniya
A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will be vising Nuh tomorrow (August 2). The CPI leaders are scheduled to meet local people from both communities during their visit.
The Gurugram administration has appealed to people to refrain from posting content that might hurt religious sentiments and affect harmony in the region. The district administration further said it is closely monitoring social media.
After reports that unidentified miscreants were purchasing petrol and diesel in Gurugram, the administration has banned the sale of loose fuel. The order states that anti-social elements purchasing loose petrol and diesel pose a serious threat. The ban on the sale of loose fuel applies to all fuel stations in the district.
All government and private educational institutions will remain closed on August 2 in the Sohna Sub division of Gurugram district, informed Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry into the alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the recent communal flare-up in the Nuh district of Haryana.
Republic's ground report from clash site areas in Nuh, Haryana. Clashes were also reported in Kadarpur, Badshapur and houses were set ablaze in Gurugram.
Rajya Sabha Member and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda responded on the Nuh violence. He said, "Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that it (Nuh violence) was pre-planned so, this statement proves the failure of the government. If the government is saying that it was planned so the question arises what were they doing?"
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar spoke exclusively o Republic Media Network after chairing a high-level meeting over the violent clashes in Nuh.
"The situation is under control now. 50 companies of state and central forces have been deployed. We have appealed to people to maintain the peace across the area. If anyone is found guilty or any conspiracy is exposed, strict action will be taken. Around 6o to 70 people have been detained till now. I do not want to comment right now as the investigation is underway", Haryana CM told Republic.
Commissioner of Police, Gurugram issues a release, "Two of our colleagues, Home Guard Neeraj and Home Guard Gursev, who were deployed from Gurugram to Nuh in the wake of the law and order disturbance in that district, laid down their lives in the line of duty yesterday. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved family will be provided with Rs 57 lakhs and all support by Haryana Police."
Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram stated, "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted flag march as well...in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised"
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij called the violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh pre-planned. In an exclsuive conversation with Republic Media Network, Anil Vij said, "Paramilitary focres have been deplaoyed. This is compeltely pre-planned consipracy as a mob can not gather in such a short span of time".
On Nuh incident, Haryana CM ML Khattar said, "This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this. Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Strict actions will be taken against them. So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district,"
Haryana CM ML Khattar's said on Nuh violence, "Yatra an annual affair, someone hatched a conspiracy for violence,"
He also said that 44 FIRs have been filed in which 70 people have been named, they've been taken into custody and will be probed.
The High level meeting is being chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is reviewing the situation in Nuh with Home Minister Anil Vij.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Principal Chief Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal are also present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Director General of Police PK Aggarwal, ADGP CID Alok Mittal joined the meeting virtually.
In view of the violence that occurred in several districts of Haryana, a high alert has been declared in Delhi. Police personnel's leaves have been canceled, and forces have been deployed in sensitive areas.
20 companies of paramilitary forces are deployed, curfew in place. We are conducting the flag march and peace meeting between both the communities. DGP is closely monitoring the situation and senior officers are on the grounds. Our priority is to bring normalcy soon, Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Panwar said.
On Haryana's Nuh incident, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gujjar says "This is an unfortunate incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain brotherhood. Strict action will be taken against the people responsible for inciting violence in Haryana"
Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where four people were killed and several others injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.
Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said and added that the situation is under control.
While there were no reports of any fresh violence in Nuh on Tuesday, the situation continues to be tense.
Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.
A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five, police said on Tuesday.
Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured in Nuh on Monday. Two more people succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
Vij told reporters in Ambala that the incident in Nuh does not appear to have happened all of a sudden.
"The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, weapons brandished, shots fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden," said Vij.
Asserting that all problems can be handled via discussion, Manohar Lal Khattar said that residents should work together in the benefit of the state by adhering to the "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek" philosophy. According to the chief minister, given the circumstances in Nuh, every ordinary person now owes a greater duty to fellow citizens.
A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram as the death toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district rose to five, police said on Tuesday.
Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, injured on Monday.
Yesterday about 50 people attacked this mosque, in which firing also took place. One person has died in this attack, while the mosque has also been damaged. We are identifying the miscreants, soon culprits will be arrested, DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal said.
In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in Gurugram's Sector 57 as the violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram, police said.
The mob opened fire in which two persons were injured. One of them died during treatment. The victim has been identified as Saad, a native of Bihar, a senior officer said.
According to the authorities, internet services have been temporarily banned in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar until further instructions.
About 40 First Information Reports (FIRs), have been filed and some individuals have been detained by police in connection with the violence in Nuh that resulted in 3 deaths and at least 45 injuries.
On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said "The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this"
Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, while speaking about the violence in Nuh, said, "The situation is completely under control, yesterday itself we moved the forces of Faridabad, Palwal, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Roorkee which are adjacent districts. And after that I spoke to Union Home Secretary Bhalla ji, he gave 20 companies at our disposal. It was also our arrangement that we had tied up with the Air Force that if companies were to be brought from far away, the Air Force would bring them and airdrop them at Palampur so that they could move quickly from there."
13 Companies of Para millitary forces have been stationed in Nuh, 6 more companies will be reaching very shortly.
No curfew is imposed in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram. However, Section 144 is imposed to avoid any untoward incident in these districts.Peace committee meeting will also commence shortly in Sohana
The violent clash between the two communities in Haryana’s Nuh turned out to be deadly after two home guard personnel died when a violent mob attacked the police team on Monday evening. It is being claimed that the two home guards had sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. Reportedly, several other police personnel also got severely injured during the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to police, the two deceased home guards have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station in Gurugram. The incident took place, when the police teams were marching towards Nuh from Gurugram in police vehicles. (Read More)