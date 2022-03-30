Haryana: Workers Set Company Bus On Fire To Protest Dismissal Of Co-workers; 123 Held

On Tuesday, Haryana Police took at least 123 workers of a company into custody after they allegedly set fire to a bus and damaged others during their protest in the Manesar town of Haryana. The workers were protesting the sacking of some of their colleagues by the company.

In Manesar, workers of JNS Instruments Limited, a Maruti components maker, have been protesting for the past few days following the company's alleged dismissal of some of their coworkers and demand that they be reinstated. The authorities imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and barred the entry of any protester within 500 metres of the company.

However, on Tuesday, in the early morning, the protesting workers defied the orders and blocked the entry of the company, police said. The police also added that the protesters also allegedly threatened other employees of the company. The police officials said that along with the duty magistrate, they reached the spot and forewarned the protestors of action.

The protesting workers of the company remained adamant and did not leave the premise of the company, the police officials said. Subsequently, after the orders to take action from the duty magistrate, an FIR was registered against the protesters under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at IMT, Manesar police station, police officials said on Tuesday. When a police squad arrived on the scene, the protesting employees of JNS Instruments were once again asked to leave. According to the authorities, when some workers were apprehended, others fled.

Protestors set bus on fire

According to the police officials, around 07:00 pm, the protesters again gathered outside the company. The protest turned violent when they vandalised two buses. The protesters damaged the windowpanes of a bus and set another bus on fire. Quickly the fire brigade was called which contained the flames.

Following this, 123 workers, including 70 women, were apprehended by the police.

"We arrested 123 protesters. We let them off on police bail with a warning," said inspector Subhash Kumar, Station House Officer of IMT (Industrial Model Township), Manesar police station.

According to the police officials, the workers have been protesting against the alleged sacking of their co-workers by the company. Police said they received a complaint from JNS Instruments Ltd, which stated that some of its workers had been protesting and sloganeering since March 3.

