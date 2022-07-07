Hatemonger Salman Chisti Smiles & Flashes Victory Sign After Arrest; Visuals Accessed

In shocking visuals accessed by Republic TV, Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti who gave a call to behead BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is seen smiling in police custody. On July 4, Chisti recorded a video in which he purportedly said that he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. On Monday night, the Rajasthan Police registered an FIR against him based on a complaint over this video clip and arrested him a day earlier. While he was sent to police custody for two days after being produced at a magistrate's residence, visuals showed him flashing a victory sign to the people outside.

Commenting on this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, "After Rajasthan Police tutoring Salman Chisti now you can see him smiling in police presence. Clearly, he feels Gehlot government is with him. He knows that because Karauli main accused has not been caught..he knows votebank matters". BJP has repeatedly accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of indulging in appeasement politics. Earlier, Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin condemned the video and asserted that the clerics won't let such a Talibani mindset spread in India.

Row over Nupur Sharma's remarks

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks triggered outrage with several countries such as Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan summoning the Indian envoys to register their strong protest. Moreover, violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 when some miscreants tried to forcefully shut shops to protest against the purported comments. Multiple political leaders including AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi have demanded the immediate arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson. BJP has strongly denounced the insult of any religious personalities of any religion and clarified that it doesn't promote such people.

On July 1, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition filed by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all FIRs filed against her in many states over her controversial remark. During the hearing, the SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Sharma and accused her of threatening the security of the country. Observing that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", it held her outburst responsible for the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.