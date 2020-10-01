Hathras Horror: Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Border Enroute Congress Protest In UP

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of a Dailt gangrape victim, who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. However, ahead of the visit, Hathras district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace. Meanwhile, Samajwadi party workers have organised a protest near the Hathras border.

Hathras: Samajwadi Party workers protest after being denied enty to the village where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped. An officer says, "The SIT is conducting probe in the village, therefore no one is allowed to enter." pic.twitter.com/QZLmrxFYgi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped. pic.twitter.com/9tePa8NLrg — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday. On Thursday, in a shocking revelation, the principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) hospital, where the gangrape victim was under treatment for more than two weeks, said he had no idea why she was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi when they had referred her to the AIIMS.

Meanwhile, UP Police is facing massive criticism as the family of the victim alleged that she was cremated without the consent of the family. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family, and the details of her post-mortem would be shared soon.

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

