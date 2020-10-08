Hathras Case: Accused Plead 'innocence', Claim Victim's Kin 'beat Her' In A Letter To SP

As nationwide outrage over Hathras case continues, the four accused - Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu have written a letter on Thursday alleging that they are innocent and that false charges of murder, physical assault, and atrocities against SC/ST were levied against them in the Hathras case. The letter which has been addressed to the Hathras SP claims that the main accused and the victim knew each other and that her family allegedly beat her up as they did not approve of their 'friendship'. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on 29 September.

Accused claim 'innocence'

He (Sandeep Singh) gave us a letter for SP Hathras. We have forwarded the letter as per rules. Acccused has put across his version in the letter & concerned investigating agency will look into it: Alok Singh, SP, Aligarh Jail, on #Hathras case accused Sandeep Singh's letter pic.twitter.com/l1u5vDPj0L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

The letter reads, " She was a girl from my village whom I was friends with and apart from the meeting, we also used to talk over the phone sometimes. Her family did not approve of our friendship. On the day of the incident, I met her in the farm, who was accompanied by her mother and brother, and at her behest, I went back home - feeding water to cattle."

He adds, "Later on, I came to know from the villagers that due to my friendship with her, her mother and brother beat her up because of which she suffered severe injures due to which she lost her life. In this matter, her mother and brother falsely accused me and three other people and ensured we go to jail." This letter comes amid reports of upper-caste men protesting outside the victim's house in Hathras, in favour of the accused, stating that 'rape did not occur'. A video of the mother naming Sandeep as attacking the victim, but not mentioning rape, has been doing rounds of social media.

What has the family claimed?

The mother has stated that she along with her daughter and son had visited the field to find fodder, when she found that her daughter was missing. After searching, she allegedly found one of her slippers by the side of the road and later her daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. After rushing to the district hospital, the victim was transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh - with the Hathras police registered a case of attempt to murder - arresting all four accused. The family has been provided heightened security and has demanded a judicial probe into the case.

Hathras case investigation

The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police.

The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the CM's 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation, but the SIT continues to probe. The government has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe while contending that 'no sexual assault occured', headed preferably by a retired judge and filed FIRs alleging 'criminal conspiracy to incite caste riots'.