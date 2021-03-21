Hathras Case: Allahabad HC Seeks Report Over Threats Issued To Victim's Family & Counsel

In a key development, the Allahabad High Court took cognizance of the alleged threats issued to the lawyer and kin of the Hathras gangrape victim in the Special Court (SC/ST Act). As per an application filed on the behalf of the victim's brother, it has been alleged that two advocates barged into the courtroom when the trial was underway on March 5 and tried to intimidate the victim's counsel not to take up the case. Highlighting that two prosecution witnesses could not depose properly on account of fear for their lives, the victim's brother called for the trial to be put on hold until a report in this regard is received by the Presiding Officer of the trial court.

In an order dated March 19, a division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh asked the Hathras District Judge to probe this allegation and send a report to the Senior Registrar of the Allahabad HC within 15 days. During the hearing, the CBI counsel informed the court that it intends to file an application for transfer of the trial from Hathras to anywhere else in the state. However, the court stated that it will take a decision on staying and transfer of the trial only after going through the aforesaid report. At the same time, it directed the trial court to conduct proceedings in-camera and asked the CRPF to continue providing protection to the victim's kin and witnesses. The matter will now be heard on April 7.

The Hathras case probe

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14, 2020. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

Initially, the UP government constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case. On the basis of the first report submitted by the SIT, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal were suspended. On the other hand, the CBI commenced its investigation after formally registering an FIR into the Hathras gangrape incident on October 11.

On December 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 4 accused in the Hathras gangrape case before a special court in Lucknow. Charges of gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked against the accused persons- Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu, who were put through several forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. The CBI team not only met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital where the victim was treated but also recorded statements of her family members.